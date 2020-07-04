-$0.82 EPS Expected for Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) to announce earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hess’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.27). Hess posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 811.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.79) to ($1.70). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hess.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 45.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Hess’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hess from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 4,200 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $241,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 19,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $1,007,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Hess in the first quarter valued at $74,983,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Hess by 2.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,929,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,258,000 after purchasing an additional 55,047 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hess by 5.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 942,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,386,000 after purchasing an additional 48,280 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Hess by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Bolt Capital LP increased its stake in Hess by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 537,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,929,000 after purchasing an additional 174,326 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,851,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,494. Hess has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $74.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.78 and a 200 day moving average of $51.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hess (HES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.