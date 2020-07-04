-$1.62 EPS Expected for Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) to announce earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.67) and the highest is ($1.57). Sierra Oncology posted earnings per share of ($8.00) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($8.15) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($5.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.22) to ($4.92). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sierra Oncology.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by $1.43.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sierra Oncology by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 472,395 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $4,822,000. Abingworth LLP boosted its stake in Sierra Oncology by 304.6% during the 1st quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 876,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 659,874 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Oncology by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,456,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 824,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $14,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

SRRA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,219. The company has a market cap of $124.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94. Sierra Oncology has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $26.80.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

