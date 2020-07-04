$105.93 Million in Sales Expected for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to post $105.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $112.61 million and the lowest is $95.00 million. Holly Energy Partners reported sales of $130.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $485.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $477.69 million to $497.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $525.77 million, with estimates ranging from $514.92 million to $531.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 37.74%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HEP shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 643,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,252,000 after purchasing an additional 396,081 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors own 32.22% of the company’s stock.

HEP traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,167. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $30.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

