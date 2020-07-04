$17.47 Million in Sales Expected for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) to report sales of $17.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.24 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $87.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.12 million to $109.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $222.21 million, with estimates ranging from $70.93 million to $304.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GBT shares. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Tricia Borga Suvari sold 4,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,441 shares in the company, valued at $558,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 2,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $162,663.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,330 shares of company stock worth $6,120,196 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,290.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 62.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 244.2% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GBT traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.83. The company had a trading volume of 844,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,801. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 8.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $39.95 and a one year high of $87.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.13.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

