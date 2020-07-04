$2.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to post $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.33 and the highest is $2.64. FactSet Research Systems posted earnings per share of $2.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year earnings of $10.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.97 to $10.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.71 to $11.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 57.06% and a net margin of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

FDS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.15.

In other news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.09, for a total value of $1,132,330.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,330.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.20, for a total value of $1,791,886.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,360 shares of company stock valued at $6,423,909. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,706,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 258.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,563,000 after buying an additional 23,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

FDS stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $335.90. The stock had a trading volume of 167,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $195.22 and a 52 week high of $343.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.80%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

