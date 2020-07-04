$22.60 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) will announce $22.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.70 million. Aspen Aerogels reported sales of $29.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full-year sales of $114.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.31 million to $115.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $142.59 million, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $145.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aspen Aerogels.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.09. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.58 million.

ASPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Aspen Aerogels from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

ASPN traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.34. 108,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,070. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.36. The company has a market cap of $170.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $10.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after buying an additional 225,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.