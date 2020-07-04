$347.59 Million in Sales Expected for Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) will post $347.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Lumentum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $354.40 million and the lowest is $340.90 million. Lumentum posted sales of $404.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LITE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.21.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 4,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $349,065.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $276,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,274.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,158,373. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $452,000. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 91,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after buying an additional 18,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 156,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,524,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.26. 1,697,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,473. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.34, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.31. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $48.44 and a fifty-two week high of $93.23.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

