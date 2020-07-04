$474.99 Million in Sales Expected for BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) will report sales of $474.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $476.00 million and the lowest is $473.97 million. BWX Technologies posted sales of $471.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BWX Technologies.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $542.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.13 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 74.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

BWXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

NYSE BWXT traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $56.07. 320,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,564. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.75 and a 200-day moving average of $58.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $70.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

In related news, Director John A. Fees sold 17,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $1,053,313.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,699.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $187,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,404,249.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,242 shares of company stock worth $1,351,604 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 354.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BWX Technologies (BWXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.