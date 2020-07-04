$6.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) will post sales of $6.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.35 billion. Kraft Heinz posted sales of $6.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full-year sales of $24.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.62 billion to $25.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.78 billion to $25.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.61.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.5% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 37,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,556,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,976,000 after buying an additional 349,254 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 100.1% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 50,732 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,057,000. 57.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KHC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.81. 4,260,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,334,526. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 56.14%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

