$996.58 Million in Sales Expected for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) will announce $996.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $945.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Monster Beverage reported sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year sales of $4.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, June 15th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.94.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.26. 1,412,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,254,144. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.79. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $73.43. The company has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 84,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $5,609,320.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,435,328.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sydney Selati sold 5,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $330,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,672,201.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,108 shares of company stock valued at $13,486,804. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $339,265,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $258,650,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,472,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,195,000 after buying an additional 3,646,838 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,582,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,365,000 after buying an additional 2,457,315 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,383,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,101,000 after buying an additional 2,322,408 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

