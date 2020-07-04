Abulaba Achieves Market Cap of $1,383.20 (AAA)

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Abulaba token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Abulaba has traded up 88.8% against the US dollar. Abulaba has a total market capitalization of $1,383.20 and approximately $4.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00044908 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.13 or 0.05006775 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002708 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00018455 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00054168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Abulaba Token Profile

Abulaba (AAA) is a token. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 tokens. The official website for Abulaba is abulaba.co . Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here

Abulaba Token Trading

Abulaba can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abulaba should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abulaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

