Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Analysts expect Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings. Alamo Group posted earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.83 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alamo Group.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $314.45 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.39%.

ALG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Alamo Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet cut Alamo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Dougherty & Co upgraded Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Shares of Alamo Group stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $101.82. The company had a trading volume of 45,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,217. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.39. Alamo Group has a 1 year low of $70.99 and a 1 year high of $132.96.

In other Alamo Group news, CFO Dan Edward Malone sold 455 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.89, for a total transaction of $49,999.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,536.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 379 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $37,676.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,082.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,284 shares of company stock valued at $236,394. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALG. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alamo Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 718,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,211,000 after purchasing an additional 106,189 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,755,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

