Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Trading Down 2.1%

Alpha FX Group PLC (LON:AFX)’s stock price traded down 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 700 ($8.61) and last traded at GBX 710 ($8.74), 28,241 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 64% from the average session volume of 17,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 725 ($8.92).

Separately, Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Alpha FX Group from GBX 945 ($11.63) to GBX 935 ($11.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 748.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 967.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its activities comprise initial design and implementation of hedging strategies, as well as ongoing management and monitoring of currency risks. The company sells forward currency contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and option contracts.

