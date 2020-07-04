Analysts Anticipate Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conifer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.15). Conifer posted earnings of ($0.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 88.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.18). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 31.59% and a negative net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNFR. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Conifer from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:CNFR traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $2.59. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.18. Conifer has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.39.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Sarafa bought 27,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $83,604.00. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Conifer stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) by 25,128.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,431 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.37% of Conifer worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

