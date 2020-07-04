Analysts Anticipate FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $378.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report sales of $378.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $379.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $377.00 million. FactSet Research Systems reported sales of $364.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 57.06%. The firm had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.15.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $481,362.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,074.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $784,088.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at $987,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,360 shares of company stock worth $6,423,909. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 13.4% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDS stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $335.90. The company had a trading volume of 167,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,980. The company’s fifty day moving average is $302.63 and its 200 day moving average is $279.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.63. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $195.22 and a fifty-two week high of $343.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.80%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

