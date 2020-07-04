Analysts Anticipate Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) to Post -$2.74 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) to post earnings of ($2.74) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.75). Southwest Airlines posted earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year earnings of ($4.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.69) to ($2.00). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Southwest Airlines.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.62.

In other news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $263,558.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,215.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 426.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 925 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 283.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 973 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LUV traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,257,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,174,718. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.25.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwest Airlines (LUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.