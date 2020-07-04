Analysts Expect ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.53 Million

Brokerages expect ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) to announce $4.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ConforMIS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.86 million and the highest is $5.19 million. ConforMIS posted sales of $19.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConforMIS will report full year sales of $53.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.93 million to $54.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $78.43 million, with estimates ranging from $76.05 million to $80.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ConforMIS.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.95 million. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 41.29% and a negative return on equity of 165.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CFMS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of ConforMIS from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of ConforMIS in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of ConforMIS in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConforMIS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.94.

Shares of CFMS traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.78. 1,135,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,542. The company has a market capitalization of $55.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97. ConforMIS has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.09.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ConforMIS during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 167,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 33,767 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 1,190.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ConforMIS by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 261.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 50,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

ConforMIS Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

