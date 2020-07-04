Analysts Expect Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Analysts expect that Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Godaddy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Godaddy reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Godaddy will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Godaddy.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.80 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Godaddy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Godaddy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

NYSE GDDY traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,702,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,989. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.86 and a 200 day moving average of $69.10. Godaddy has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $84.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 16,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,263,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $265,785.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,713 shares in the company, valued at $8,408,462.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,159 shares of company stock worth $15,553,567 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Godaddy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Godaddy by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Godaddy by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Godaddy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

