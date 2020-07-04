Analysts Expect HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.37 Billion

Brokerages expect HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) to report $9.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.68 billion and the highest is $10.20 billion. HCA Healthcare posted sales of $12.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year sales of $47.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.43 billion to $49.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $53.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.80 billion to $56.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.12 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 304.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $168.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.81.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $2,426,601.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,930,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 256,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,857,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,637,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 66,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.97. 1,542,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,771,487. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.78. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.30. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $151.97.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

