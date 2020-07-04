Analysts expect Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) to post $3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Home Depot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.57 and the lowest is $2.70. Home Depot posted earnings per share of $3.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full-year earnings of $9.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $10.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $12.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.83.

Shares of HD traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.50. 3,365,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,913,103. The company has a market cap of $267.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $259.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.02 and its 200 day moving average is $224.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 960.0% in the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

