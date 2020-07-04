Analysts Expect Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.67 Million

Equities analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) will report sales of $9.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.75 million and the highest is $12.50 million. Seres Therapeutics posted sales of $12.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year sales of $40.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.19 million to $50.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $46.27 million, with estimates ranging from $18.70 million to $78.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seres Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.95.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MCRB traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 752,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,850. The firm has a market cap of $362.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.13. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.90.

Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

