Analysts Set CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) PT at $10.04

Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.04.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAMP. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $7.75 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CalAmp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of CalAmp in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CalAmp from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

Get CalAmp alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner acquired 5,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $34,300.00. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson acquired 30,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $188,700.00. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in CalAmp in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CalAmp in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in CalAmp in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CalAmp by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in CalAmp by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAMP stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $7.73. The company had a trading volume of 306,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. CalAmp has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $12.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $80.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.29 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CalAmp will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.