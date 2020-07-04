Analysts Set Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target at $139.38

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EEFT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,453,000 after buying an additional 28,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $1,914,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEFT traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.25. 751,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,768. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $171.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $583.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.50 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

