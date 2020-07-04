Analysts Set Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Price Target at $8.65

Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on M shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Macy’s from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Macy’s from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 739.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 7,700.0% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE M traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,974,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,403,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.54. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $23.40.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. Analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

