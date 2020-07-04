Analysts Set Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target at $50.73

Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.73.

ZYME has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. TheStreet cut Zymeworks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Zymeworks from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 24.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after buying an additional 39,334 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,809,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,061,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,654,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 48.2% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,092,000 after buying an additional 1,157,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,018. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.52. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $52.75.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 629.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

