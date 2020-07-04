Analyzing Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:HUIZ) and Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT)

Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:HUIZ) and Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.2% of Phoenix Tree shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.6% of Benefytt Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Benefytt Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Phoenix Tree and Benefytt Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phoenix Tree 0 0 0 0 N/A Benefytt Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00

Benefytt Technologies has a consensus target price of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 71.86%. Given Benefytt Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Benefytt Technologies is more favorable than Phoenix Tree.

Profitability

This table compares Phoenix Tree and Benefytt Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phoenix Tree N/A N/A N/A Benefytt Technologies -4.37% 40.88% 7.65%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Phoenix Tree and Benefytt Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phoenix Tree $142.68 million 2.74 $2.14 million N/A N/A Benefytt Technologies $381.81 million 0.76 $29.61 million $3.53 6.18

Benefytt Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Phoenix Tree.

Summary

Benefytt Technologies beats Phoenix Tree on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phoenix Tree

Huize Holding Limited offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products. The company offers its products through Internet and mobile Internet channels. It also provides technology development and Internet information consulting services; and management, investment, and financial consulting services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Benefytt Technologies

Benefytt Technologies, Inc. engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products. The company was founded by Michael W. Kosloske in 2008 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

