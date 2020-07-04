Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.35 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) will post $29.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.83 billion to $29.99 billion. Anthem reported sales of $25.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year sales of $117.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.63 billion to $120.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $126.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $124.27 billion to $127.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.03 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANTM. ValuEngine downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cfra upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.81.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total value of $5,373,632.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,444,657.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.26, for a total value of $312,152.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,822 shares in the company, valued at $9,013,899.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,655 shares of company stock worth $15,600,127 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $3,675,210,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 39.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,339,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,783 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $774,815,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,978,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 7,057.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,311,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,852 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $267.00. 1,007,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Anthem has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $312.48. The company has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $275.72 and a 200 day moving average of $272.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

