Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Expected to Post Earnings of $8.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) will report $8.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $9.23. Anthem reported earnings per share of $4.64 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year earnings of $22.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.14 to $23.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $25.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.81 to $26.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Anthem.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.81.

In other Anthem news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 18,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $5,042,044.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,665,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total transaction of $313,618.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,655 shares of company stock worth $15,600,127. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,103,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,452,000 after purchasing an additional 64,509 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,049,000 after purchasing an additional 181,091 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Anthem by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Anthem stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $267.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,959. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $275.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.95. Anthem has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $312.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anthem (ANTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.