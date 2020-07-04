Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will post $1.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Apple’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.19 and the lowest is $1.55. Apple reported earnings per share of $2.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full year earnings of $12.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.89 to $12.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $15.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.13 to $16.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.64.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL remained flat at $$364.11 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,764,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,879,840. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $372.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $335.25 and a 200 day moving average of $301.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1,578.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,690 shares of company stock worth $14,836,116. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after buying an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Apple by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307,190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $90,206,000 after buying an additional 86,768 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,799 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

