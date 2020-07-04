Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) to report ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Ardelyx posted earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ardelyx.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,403.90% and a negative return on equity of 77.23%.

ARDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

NASDAQ ARDX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.02. 598,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,941. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.94. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.02. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $8.81.

In other news, Director David M. Mott acquired 72,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $490,036.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 9,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $66,184.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,560.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,747 shares of company stock worth $1,228,292. 15.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at $639,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 563,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 210,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 24,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardelyx (ARDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.