Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Million

Analysts predict that Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) will announce sales of $1.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $900,000.00 and the highest is $1.30 million. Ardelyx posted sales of $20,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,550%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full-year sales of $4.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 million to $5.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $46.37 million, with estimates ranging from $19.00 million to $71.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ardelyx.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 77.23% and a negative net margin of 1,403.90%.

ARDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 9,428 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $66,184.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,560.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Forest Baskett sold 112,883 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $743,898.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,747 shares of company stock worth $1,228,292 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ardelyx by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Ardelyx by 60.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 30.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 17.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARDX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.02. The stock had a trading volume of 598,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,941. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 9.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $624.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.02.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardelyx (ARDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.