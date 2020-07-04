Arionum (ARO) Price Tops $0.0010

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Arionum has traded up 36% against the US dollar. One Arionum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arionum has a market cap of $158,902.21 and approximately $39,942.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arionum alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,090.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.38 or 0.02490355 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $222.49 or 0.02447517 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00457234 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013643 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.99 or 0.00692922 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00062618 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00564887 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00015855 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com

Buying and Selling Arionum

Arionum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arionum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arionum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.