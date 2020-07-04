Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Atalaya Mining PLC (TSE:AYM) shares shot up 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.65 and last traded at C$2.65, 1,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 2,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.60.

The firm has a market cap of $260.95 million and a PE ratio of 9.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile (TSE:AYM)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties in Europe. It holds a 100% interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in Andalucía, Spain. The company was formerly known as EMED Mining Public Limited and changed its name to Atalaya Mining Plc in October 2015.

