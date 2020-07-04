Auctus (AUC) Trading Up 77.3% Over Last Week

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 40.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Auctus token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Auctus has traded 77.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $8.70 million and approximately $100,225.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00044910 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.84 or 0.05011845 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00018713 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00054162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002395 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus (CRYPTO:AUC) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,636 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,827,579 tokens. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

