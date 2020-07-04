Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) Receives $30.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Avrobio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Avrobio from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Get Avrobio alerts:

NASDAQ:AVRO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.77. 246,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,127. The firm has a market cap of $642.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.73. Avrobio has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $29.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.65.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). On average, analysts forecast that Avrobio will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Avrobio by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,841,000 after purchasing an additional 53,908 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Avrobio by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avrobio in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,168,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avrobio by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 663,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after purchasing an additional 28,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Avrobio by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Avrobio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avrobio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.