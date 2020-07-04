Azbit Market Capitalization Achieves $1.03 Million (AZ)

Azbit (CURRENCY:AZ) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Azbit has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $3,792.00 worth of Azbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Azbit has traded 33.6% lower against the US dollar. One Azbit token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BW.com and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Azbit alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00044910 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $454.84 or 0.05011845 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00018713 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00054162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002395 BTC.

About Azbit

Azbit (CRYPTO:AZ) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Azbit’s total supply is 125,715,705,270 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,271,260,826 tokens. Azbit’s official website is azbit.com . Azbit’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Azbit’s official message board is medium.com/azbit-news

Buying and Selling Azbit

Azbit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BW.com and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azbit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Azbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.