Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Banner’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.71. Banner posted earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $3.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.28). Banner had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $138.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.10 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BANR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Banner from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Banner from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Banner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of BANR traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $35.99. 138,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,102. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.20. Banner has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $60.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banner by 6,013.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 597,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,725,000 after acquiring an additional 587,253 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter worth about $24,192,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banner by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,280,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,477,000 after buying an additional 236,473 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the 1st quarter worth about $6,350,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banner by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,275,000 after buying an additional 114,031 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

