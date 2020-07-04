Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Receives $50.92 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.92.

Several research firms have issued reports on BERY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,755,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,194,000 after acquiring an additional 150,727 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 60,911 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 277.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 29,894 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,029,000 after acquiring an additional 43,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,606,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,880,000 after acquiring an additional 42,667 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BERY stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $45.03. The company had a trading volume of 892,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $55.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average is $41.20.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

