BidaskClub Lowers Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

RPAY has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Repay from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Repay from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Repay from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Repay currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.44.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. Repay has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $27.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.86 million. Repay’s revenue was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas Eugene Sullivan sold 28,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $660,000.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,371.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Repay during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Repay by 32.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Repay during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Repay by 134.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Repay by 244.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

