BitNewChain Market Cap Reaches $1.35 Million (BTN)

BitNewChain (CURRENCY:BTN) traded 217.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One BitNewChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM and Bit-Z. BitNewChain has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $1,008.00 worth of BitNewChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitNewChain has traded up 183.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitNewChain alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00695770 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005400 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitNewChain Coin Profile

BitNewChain (BTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2017. BitNewChain’s total supply is 561,243,250 coins and its circulating supply is 179,701,795 coins. The official website for BitNewChain is www.btn.org . BitNewChain’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinnova and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitNewChain Coin Trading

BitNewChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNewChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitNewChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitNewChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitNewChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitNewChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.