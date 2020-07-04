BlackCoin (BLK) Price Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. BlackCoin has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $14,575.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00018240 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004564 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000506 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,046,625 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

