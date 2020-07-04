Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.69 Million

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $78,193.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockmason Credit Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0232 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, Kucoin and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.83 or 0.01707135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00168900 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00052753 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00109229 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Blockmason Credit Protocol

Blockmason Credit Protocol’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens. The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason

Blockmason Credit Protocol Token Trading

Blockmason Credit Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit, Cryptopia, Kucoin and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockmason Credit Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

