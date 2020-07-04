BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on BHOOY shares. Citigroup upgraded BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of BHOOY stock traded down $3.10 on Friday, reaching $100.35. 954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46. BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $52.73 and a 12-month high of $105.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.02.

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

