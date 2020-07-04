Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $477.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAM shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $427.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $549.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $351.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAM traded up $3.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $559.20. The company had a trading volume of 81,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,219. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $290.02 and a 52 week high of $587.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 64.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $530.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.61.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.32). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $330.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.00, for a total value of $384,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $226,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David A. Burwick sold 11,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.55, for a total transaction of $5,152,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,849 shares of company stock valued at $52,132,740. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter worth $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 14.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 681.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.