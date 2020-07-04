Brokerages Anticipate Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap alerts:

HASI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

NYSE:HASI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.38. 412,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,459. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.74. The company has a quick ratio of 26.82, a current ratio of 26.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $39.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, EVP J Brendan Herron sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $548,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $290,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,922 shares in the company, valued at $6,297,245.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,945,000 after purchasing an additional 233,799 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 13.6% during the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,693,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,970,000 after buying an additional 321,655 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 0.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,111,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,397,000 after purchasing an additional 84,491 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 5.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 944,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,271,000 after purchasing an additional 44,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (HASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.