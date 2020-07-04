Brokerages Anticipate HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.19 Billion

Analysts expect HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) to report $2.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.20 billion. HollyFrontier reported sales of $4.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 54.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year sales of $11.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.82 billion to $13.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.99 billion to $15.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HollyFrontier.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HollyFrontier from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.62.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,889 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 58,636.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 52,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HFC traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,720,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,361. HollyFrontier has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $58.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.19 and its 200 day moving average is $35.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Read More: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HollyFrontier (HFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.