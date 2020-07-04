Brokerages Anticipate Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $230.67 Million

Brokerages expect Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) to report sales of $230.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $226.50 million to $234.84 million. Houlihan Lokey posted sales of $250.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full-year sales of $991.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $967.80 million to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $302.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.19 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.20.

Shares of HLI stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.58. 409,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,289. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.46. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $601,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after buying an additional 46,693 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at $1,173,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,043,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,532,000 after buying an additional 148,749 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

