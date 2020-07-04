Brokerages Anticipate Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.13). Kornit Digital reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on KRNT shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kornit Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 38,939 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 1,984.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 16,987 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 12.6% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 691,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,215,000 after buying an additional 77,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRNT stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.13. 185,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,254. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kornit Digital has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $53.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -639.05 and a beta of 1.68.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

