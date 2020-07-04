Brokerages Anticipate Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Ooma reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ooma.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 35.97% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $40.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.89 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OOMA. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ooma from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Ooma in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

Ooma stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.69. The stock had a trading volume of 603,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,809. Ooma has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.05 million, a PE ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.75.

In other news, Director Russell Mann sold 3,100 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $42,501.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,226.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 24,000 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,784 shares of company stock worth $500,610. Corporate insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ooma by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ooma by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Ooma by 117.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Ooma during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ooma (OOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.