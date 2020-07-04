Brokerages Anticipate Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to Announce -$0.46 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.43). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.43). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03).

ZYNE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.91.

NASDAQ ZYNE traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $3.50. 2,860,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,687. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The company has a market cap of $87.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 3.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 424,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 21,034 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% in the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 341,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 131,820 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.