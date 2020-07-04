Brokerages Anticipate Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to Announce -$0.46 EPS

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.43). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.43). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03).

ZYNE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.91.

NASDAQ ZYNE traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $3.50. 2,860,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,687. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The company has a market cap of $87.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 3.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 424,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 21,034 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% in the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 341,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 131,820 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.